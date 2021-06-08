Nevada County supervisors pick Jesse Wilson as new DA

Jesse Wilson, right, is congratulated following his selection to become the interim district attorney by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting. Wilson beat out Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh and Colusa County District Attorney Matthew Beauchamp.

Photo: Elias Funez

Former Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson will become the county’s new district attorney after a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday of the Board of Supervisors.

Wilson, currently an El Dorado County deputy district attorney, is slated to take the position July 11, the day after current District Attorney Cliff Newell steps down.

“I’m feeling excited,” Wilson said after Tuesday’s vote. “I think it’s the beginning of a new era in the DA’s office, and I’m happy to spearhead it.”

Wilson beat out two other candidates, Colusa County District Attorney Matthew Beauchamp and Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, for the position.

Supervisors didn’t have a majority in their first round of voting. Supervisor Ed Scofield was the lone vote for Walsh. Supervisors Heidi Hall and and Hardy Bullock voted for Wilson. Supervisors Dan Miller and Sue Hoek voted for Beauchamp.

That vote eliminated Walsh as a choice, and Scofield changed his vote to Wilson in the second round.