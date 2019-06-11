Nevada County supervisors OK raises for deputy sheriff’s association, department heads, some elected officials

Nevada County supervisors on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in raises, money certain employees will see in their paychecks over the next three years.

About 42 members of the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, 21 county department heads and six elected officials will receive the raises.

Supervisors approved the raises for the deputy sheriff’s association and department heads unanimously. Raises for the elected officials passed 4-to-1, with Supervisor Richard Anderson opposing.

The raises will total under $400,000 in the first year, county officials said.

Supervisors weren’t included in those receiving raises.

The deputy sheriff’s association members will receive a 3% raise in July, followed by 4% in July 2020 and another 4% in July 2021.

Department heads will receive 2% in July, followed by 3% in July 2020 and 2% in July 2021. Some department heads will receive up to 6% more.

Six elected positions — the county assessor, auditor-controller, clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, district attorney, sheriff and treasurer-tax collector — will receive 4% raises in July, 5% raises in July 2020 and 4% raises in July 2021.

Officials said the raises enable Nevada County to remain competitive with other counties.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.