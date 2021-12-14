Nevada County supervisors OK Idaho-Maryland Mine study

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract to conduct an independent economic study on the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine project.

“The study will focus on the direct and indirect impacts of the proposed project on our community,” said CEO Alison Lehman in a news release. “By doing an independent study, our board will have all the information to make an informed decision, in addition to the information that comes from the environmental review process.”

The proposed project is a combined application for a conditional use permit and reclamation plan to reinitiate underground mining and gold mineralization processing, and is currently in the environmental review process.

A draft environmental impact report hasn’t yet been released.

The independent study will be prepared by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN) and will focus on determining estimated direct, indirect, and induced impacts of the project, including those that would occur during the construction and operation phases of the project, as well as potential impacts to surrounding commercial businesses and residential property values. In addition, the study will estimate potential effects to emergency response service levels, county administrative services, public school enrollment, and the associated fiscal impacts to the county. RDN brings considerable analytical expertise, having completed over 700 projects focused on economic, financial, and market analysis over the past 38 years.





The study, which will not exceed $80,000, is anticipated to take approximately five months to complete.

People can learn more about the environmental review process and subscribe for project updates at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/IdahoMarylandMine .

Source: Nevada County