Nevada County supervisors OK expansion of juvenile hall services

Nevada County’s juvenile hall won’t go away. Instead it’ll change.

A 15-month process to develop recommendations for the facility call for an expansion of the Carl F. Bryan II Juvenile Hall on Highway 49. Groups like NEO and the 4-H Club could use portions of the facility. The Sheriff Office’s dispatch potentially would move into juvenile hall, opening more space for the Nevada County Jail’s medical services.

And the name would change to the Nevada County Carl F. Bryan II Youth Center — meant to remove the stigma of a facility used solely for detention.

County staff plan to bring contracts this autumn to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors detailing the expanded activities.

“I love this idea,” Supervisor Sue Hoek said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I fully support it.”

Supervisors on Tuesday didn’t vote on the recommendations, instead indicating staff should work toward writing the necessary contracts to implement the changes.

The proposed changes fall on the heels of fewer juveniles being held at the facility and two grand jury reports recommending the facility’s closure.

Assistant CEO Mali Dyck said juvenile hall had an average daily population of 25 in 2005. It was eight in 2011 and five this year.

The changes will keep a facility for juveniles in this county, and provide services like school-based programming and extracurricular activities. Those detained would remain separate.

“The board also provided direction to maintain one pod for juvenile detention which will prevent the need to detain juveniles outside the county, keeping them close to family and their support network,” CEO Alison Lehman said in an email.

About $5.3 million in federal funds was used to construct the facility, along with some $1.3 million in local funds. The use of federal dollars in that construction restricts the facility’s use. Michael Ertola, the county’s chief probation officer, said it must be used for criminal justice, if its main purpose is changed.

Staff anticipates generating about $1 million in revenue from the facility, partially from leasing beds to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the state of Nevada.

“Not only will youth programming be expanded and the facility will be fully utilized, but the county is projecting a net savings of $1 million,” Lehman said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.