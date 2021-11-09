Nevada County supervisors discuss redistricting

Every 10 years, local governments use population counts recorded by the census to determine changes in political districts, like those for Congress.

They’re also used for supervisorial districts in Nevada County.

At a Tuesday hearing, Nevada County Chief information Officer Stephen Monaghan presented how the process has evolved.

No decision was made Tuesday by supervisors on the districts.

Another public hearing on the issue is set for Nov. 16. A final map creation date is set for Dec. 9, and a final map for adoption will be presented before supervisors Dec. 14.





According to Monaghan, redistricting is guided by population and primary residences.

Monaghan and his department — along with community participation through public hearings, comments on the county website, and social media and email — have produced four options for redrawing the five district lines.

Option 1 moves the Lake Vera community into District 1, from District 5; and the Loma Rica Business Park into District 3, from District 1.

Option 2 would move the You Bet and the Greenhorn communities into District 1, from District 5; and expand District 4 south to balance the population.

These proposed changes were based on public input, with residents desiring to be represented by western county, Monaghan said. District 5 is roughly composed of the eastern portion of the county.

Option 3 would move the Washington and Lake Vera communities, now in District 5, into District 1.

Option 4 would modify Option 1 to equalize population by moving Alison Ranch to District 2, from District 3.

Monaghan said the most popular proposal was Option 1, followed by Option 4.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com