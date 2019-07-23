Nevada County supervisors create grant for internet providers to expand service

The problem local internet service providers have with expansion in Nevada County is a return on their investment.

The Board of Supervisors has made the promotion and enhancement of broadband access a priority. Many people here have difficulty obtaining internet access, leading county officials to contact local providers. They’ve spoken with companies that offer internet connections, asking if they can add more homes and increase their reach. The answer is typically the same: the return on investment isn’t enough, said Stephen Monaghan, the county’s chief information officer, at the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting

“We’ve been talking about it since I’ve been here — 20 years,” Monaghan said of the ongoing broadband conversation. “We have a very challenging topology.”

Those challenges led supervisors on Tuesday to approve a $225,000 Last-Mile Broadband grant that, once awarded to a local internet service provider, will bring broadband to more people in this rural county.

CEO Alison Lehman said the county would issue requests for proposals this fall. Supervisors could see a return on their investment by next year.

According to Monaghan, local providers usually don’t apply for large grants like the ones offered through the state Public Utilities Commission. He cited the process Spiral Internet went through to obtain a $16 million state grant. Race Communications later purchased Spiral’s Bright Fiber project, taking the grant money with it. That project will bring high-speed internet service to almost 2,000 homes along Highway 174.

“It took Spiral almost 10 years to get through the process to result in Race finally moving the local project forward,” Monaghan said in an email. “This is too long and too expensive for most last mile providers to hassle with.”

Officials believe local providers will apply for the $225,000 grant offered by the county.

The Sierra Business Council will administer the grant, and receive $25,000 in payment. Monaghan said the funds will come from the county’s economic development infrastructure fund, which receives $460,000 annually in transient occupancy tax.

“This is a pilot program,” said Jeffrey Thorsby, senior administrative analyst with the county.

