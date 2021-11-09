Nevada County supervisors award $2 million in grants

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded $1,991,884 in “Community Resiliency Grants,” funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to 32 local nonprofits, small businesses, and special districts.

The county received 73 eligible applications totaling $4,967,963 in requests that met federal guidelines to “respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.” The county’s “Community Resiliency Grants” are intended to support community-serving institutions and programs responding to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that increase resiliency, support recovery, and provide relief.

“The pandemic hit every sector in eastern county, so it’s gratifying to see these federal dollars bolstering vital nonprofits serving the small businesses in downtown Truckee, as well as our youth and vulnerable populations,” said Supervisor Hardy Bullock in a news release. “I think this is a model for how government can be nimble and responsive to the community’s immediate needs.”

The county invited applications from the myriad of community centers — from arts and cultural centers, granges, senior centers, veterans’ centers, daycare centers, family resource centers, and recreational centers.

“In my district, our gathering places have barely held on during this crisis. Groups like the Penn Valley Rodeo and the Rough and Ready Grange are at the heart and soul of the community, and I’m hopeful these federal grants will get them back on their feet,” said Board Vice Chair Sue Hoek.





Last spring, the Board allocated 30% of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation, $5.8 million, for “Community and Economic Resiliency” projects. This includes four grant programs and one loan program; these “Community Resiliency Grants” were allotted up to $2 million, with individual grants capped at $100,000.

Source: Nevada County