“This is less of a plan, and more of a vision,” Supervisor Ed Scofield, representing District 2 in Nevada County said before he and all the other board members approved the Greater Higgins Area Plan, along with some minor declarations, amendments and a zoning map.
The purpose of the plan was to establish a comprehensive future vision integrating housing, commerce and culture, according to Brian Foss, Nevada County Planning Director.
“The plan is to serve as a blueprint for future development,” Foss said.
Determining how land will be used for economic development such as additional restaurants in the Higgins Corner area and the Lake Center area on South Combie Road and the Magnolia area was one goal, according to Foss.
Multifamily housing is part of the Area Plan, some of which is identified as dense for affordable housing and is zoned off of Camino Drive and behind the Holiday Market. This additional housing will need more open public spaces and parks, which could be further expressed in chapter five of the Area Plan. The parks are not included at this time, according to Bruce Brubaker, the principal consultant and architect from Placeworks, a firm out of the Bay Area that presented the Area Plan to the county leaders.
Public facilities, such as parks and recreational centers that are available to the public, not just the nearby gated communities, were discussed in combination with design goals such as path networks for pedestrians, bicyclists and multimodal vehicles such as golf carts, according to Brubaker.
“I look forward to the next two years and watching this whole plan grow,” Lisa Swarthout, supervisor for District 3 said.
Public services and infrastructure such as evacuation routes, transit, fire and police services, traffic flow and utility infrastructure are outlined in the plan, according to Brubaker.
Finding the appropriate balance between guidelines and specific stipulations was part of the conversation board members had before approving the plan.
Flexibility within the plan, such as the options for widening the sidewalks at certain locations along Combie Road or offering options such as decomposed granite (DG) on trails as opposed to concrete was one example Sue Hoek, supervisor for District 4, gave.
“You don’t have to be too specific, Hoek said. “You have to leave a little room to play or adjust.”
Preserving the historic, cultural and natural scenic environment is another piece that community surveys viewed as a priority. For example, when Hardy Bullock, supervisor for District 5 asked about how Higgins Corner has been described as a “gateway” to Nevada County, an arch over the roadway had not been so desirable as perhaps nice signage and public art that are rustic and reflect a rural feel, according to Brubaker.
A pressing issue was put forth regarding infrastructure that is resilient and will respond to needs over the years that the Area Plan will be implemented. Concerns about encouraging, but not regulating, high-speed internet fiber optics or additional sewer treatments were mentioned by Heidi Hall, supervisor for District 1.
“I want to make sure there is a realistic plan,” Hall said. “You have a chance for resilience…such as drought resistant plants, fiber-ready installation, solar energy or energy efficient housing…We don’t want to regulate, but rather encourage.”
The “Dig Once” policy was adopted by the county in this plan and the General Plan in an effort to make Higgins Corner and other areas throughout the county more attractive to developers.
“Maximizing the opportunity for broadband infrastructure installation by leveraging the opportunity to lay conduit and/or cables during road building or expansion projects,” according to the Nevada County Broadband Strategy.
“We are working on grants for infrastructure at the higher density areas as well as sewer…and the ‘Dig Once’ policy inside the Area Plan. Fiber and solar need to be dealt with at the county level.” Foss said.
In response, Hall, representative of District 1 said, “It’s like the chicken and the egg. Which comes first?”
“You brought up that it needs to be dealt with at the county level. What the heck is this? This is the county level,” Scofield said.
Any actual proposals for development will need to come back through the process, according to Scofield who represents the Higgins Corner and Holiday Market shopping center along Combie Road, Bear River High School, and outlying areas and just outside of the Plan Area, including the communities of Lake of the Pines, Darkhorse, Lake of the Pines Ranchos as well as a portion of scenic Highway 49.
“It’s very exciting. More housing will bring in families who would need parks and recreation, Supervisor Hall said. “It’s a plan for a plan. It’s just the beginning.”