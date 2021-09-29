Nevada County supervisors add to shelter funding

A contract initially approved this summer to offer space to the unhoused during extreme cold weather events was boosted this week in order to cover additional operating expenses.

The original contract between Nevada County and one of its shelter partners, Sierra Roots, was approved for $35,530 on Aug. 24, said Mike Dent, county director of Housing and Child Services. He pointed out the contract was completed expeditiously to have necessary accommodations ready prior to winter.

However, with the unusually long fire season this year and potential of Public Safety Power Shut-offs to come, the county needed to be able to cover additional contingencies.

That led supervisors on Tuesday to provide an additional $5,753 for the contract, for a total of $41,283.

So far, there have been no PSPS events this season. Dent called it unusual and likely due to more cooperative weather than last season. It's up to PG&E to declare a PSPS event.





“The $6,000 corrects all the concerns we have,” said Dent.

The boost in support covers not only food and kitchen supplies, but laundry, storage rental, printing as well as administrative overhead, should the PSPS events occur. Other expenses include personnel stipends and program director oversight and outreach for up to 100 hours.

“We’ve been partnering with Sierra Roots for four or five years,” Dent said. “Nevada City Veterans Hall accommodates up to 35 people, but because of the pandemic the county public health officials recommended no more than 15 people.”

The county also collaborates with others for shelters, such as Hospitality House, the Seaman’s Lodge and the private sector.

“We outreach to our partners —FREED and others,” said Dent. “We’ll try to find spaces and if it’s available, get them into motel rooms.”

Dent also explained the county gives their partners 24-hour notice, so staff can prepare shelter space for extreme cold weather and PSPS events.

Shelter space opens at 4:30 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the following day. On the final day, a shelter can remain open until 9 a.m.

Placement is on a first come, first serve model until capacity is reached. Households with children will be omitted from congregate shelters but will be provided accommodations, if available, at a motel. If not available, Sierra Roots will contact county staff to seek approval for family sheltering at the congregate site.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com