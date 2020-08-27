Nevada County Supervisor Susan Hoek endorses Rich Johansen for Nevada Irrigation District Division 5

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

PENN VALLEY – Today, Aug. 27, Rich Johansen for NID announced that he has received yet another influential endorsement in his race for the NID Division 5 seat – this time, from Nevada County Supervisor, Susan Hoek. Just last week, Johansen announced receiving the endorsement of retired 4th District Supervisor, Hank Weston.

“As a rancher, small business owner, and Nevada County Supervisor, I’m proud to support Rich Johansen for NID Division 5,” stated Hoek. “Rich has decades of experience serving in local government, he possesses the essential combination of local government and small business experience, so I know we can count on him to balance the budget. As a past President of the Nevada County Farm Bureau, it’s important to me to recognize that, as a certified organic farmer, Rich understands our unique concerns about water supply, the important role of agriculture, and taking care of our environment.”

“Susan Hoek is someone who I hold in the highest regard. She has been leading and serving the Nevada County community as Farm Bureau President, business owner and now as member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. I’m proud to have earned her support – she knows that I am committed to protecting our long term water supply for all users,” said Johansen.”

A fourth generation farmer and long-time resident of Nevada County, Rich Johansen is a certified organic farmer seeking election to the Nevada Irrigation District Division 5 currently represented by Nick Wilcox, who is retiring at the end of this term. For more information please visit http://www.RichJohansen4NID.com.

Source: Rich Johansen for NID 2020