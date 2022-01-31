Nevada County supervisor recall petitions approved

Letter from the Nevada County elections office:

Recall proponents petitions were approved and effective as of today, January 31, 2022. Petitions can be circulated for 120 days starting today, making the due date May 31, 2022, by close of business.

Please note that our office is still closed to walk ups, but we look forward to reopening soon and will let you know when that is.

Thank you,

Natalie Adona





Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters