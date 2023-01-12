District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield took over as the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairman on Tuesday, taking the seat from District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek.
District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock will serve as vice chair.
Traditionally, the chair of the board conducts meetings, approves agendas, presides over ceremonies, and performs many other duties.
“I’m grateful to my colleagues for selecting me as chair and am looking forward to serving the board and the public in this role in 2023,” said Scofield. “As my colleague Sue recently coined, we’re looking forward to 2023 as the year of the heart.”
Scofield and Bullock were both selected with a unanimous vote from the other members of the board. Scofield also acknowledged Hoek’s service to the board.
“We want to recognize the chairperson of 2022 and the excellent job that she did,” Scofield said. “Sue, I don’t know what to say. It’s been a good year and I think you have handled it exceptionally well. And I think coming out of this year and into the next one, it is the year of the heart. And that is your call.”
Hoek was presented with a commemorative plaque for her contributions.
“I want to thank Sue also. I am in awe of the great job you did,” District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall said. “It was clear from the beginning that you were going to bring your own wonderful style and you just grew into the role so amazingly. You have been the model of tolerance, compassion, and kindness. You did a phenomenal job.”
Bullock also gave praise to Hoek.
“Sue, I want to thank you for your authentic and genuine leadership style over the last year,” Bullock said. “I’ve learned so much from you and you and I share so many things we are passionate about in Nevada County. It was such a pleasure to work with you. I look forward to serving with you in the next couple years, at least.”
Newly elected Lisa Swarthout, who on Tuesday spent her first time on the board’s dais, applauded Hoek’s service as well.
“Although I didn’t get the opportunity to sit up here with you, I was in attendance for many of the meetings,” Swarthout said. “I was just very impressed with how you ran the meetings; your compassion, your level of patience that you have with people and just your all-around professionalism.”
Both Scofield and Bullock are scheduled to serve their appointments through 2023.