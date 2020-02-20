Nevada County Superior Court Seeks Volunteers For the 2020-2021 Grand Jury

The Superior Court of California, County of Nevada is seeking applications from Nevada County citizens interested in an opportunity to serve on the 2020-2021 Grand Jury. The Grand Jury’s one-year term begins on July 1, 2020 and ends on June 30, 2021. In order to meet the minimum qualifications for service on the Grand Jury, applicants must be United States citizens who are 18 years of age or older and who have resided in Nevada County for a minimum of one year immediately prior to becoming a grand juror. Service on the Grand Jury requires a substantial investment of time, usually 40 to 50 hours per month.

Additional information and applications for Grand Jury service are available by contacting the Grand Jury at 530-265-1730, or by visiting the Nevada County Superior Court website at http://www.nccourt.net and going to the Grand Jury link. Application deadline is 5 p.m. on May 1, 2020.