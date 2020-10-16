Nevada County Superior Court announces changes in service

FROM A RELEASE:

Beginning on October 19, 2020, Nevada County Superior Court will be making some changes to our clerk counter services to improve access and safety in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The court continues to encourage everyone to take advantage of all available remote service options including phone, email, drop-box services, and remote appearance whenever possible.

For those transactions with the clerk’s office that cannot be facilitated through remote interaction, the following options will be available effective October 19, 2020:

At the Nevada City Courthouse:

The Suite 5 clerk’s office (on the first floor closest to the front entrance) will provide in person service for all case types.

The clerk’s window on the second floor outside of Department 3 will return to serving as the window for Family Court Services transactions.

At the Truckee Courthouse:

The clerk’s office will provide in person service for all case types.

All entrants to either facility must be wearing an acceptable face covering in accordance with Court Executive Order #192 or have an approved accommodation authorization. At each location, only two individuals will be allowed at the service counter at a time. For those utilizing clerk services or otherwise, social distancing of six feet or more continues to be required.

Source: Nevada County Superior Court