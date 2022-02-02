Nevada County superintendent of schools to run for reelection

Scott Lay



Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay will run for reelection to the position this year, seeking his second full term.

Lay was first appointed to the position by the county Board of Education in 2017, after former county Superintendent of Schools Holly Hermansen resigned with time left in that term. He was then elected to his current term in 2018.

Prior to taking on this role, Lay was principal and superintendent of Clear Creek Elementary School District for 16 years, and had worked as a middle school teacher there for nine years before that, for a total of 25 years with the district.

“My experience so far is it’s a great job,” Lay said last week. “I love being in a position that impacts all the students and schools in our county for positive change, so that’s what drew me to that position.”

He said the last two years have been “a wild ride,” given the unforeseen circumstances brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, but stated that some things have remained consistent amid the change.

One of these things is that the county Superintendent of Schools’ Office maintains fiscal oversight of area school districts, said Lay, noting that this is one of the office’s primary functions and an effort it is “very proud” of.

Lay described his current term as having gone “really well” overall, stating that relationship building is a key to success in a small county, like Nevada County. He said he has fostered positive relationships with area districts, charter schools, private schools, and government agencies — for example, working with the county Behavioral Health Department as his office has submitted a grant for on-campus mental health.

“That’s been a very positive thing, and perfect timing given the pandemic and all the woes that it has brought, where kids are definitely in need of assistance,” said Lay. “So that has been a real positive. I’m proud of the way we’ve helped our schools maneuver through this pandemic.”

PRIORITIES

He said one of his office’s functions during the pandemic has been guiding local schools as they follow multiple governing agencies’ rules and regulations, and that he has received a positive community response to the public advisories he has jointly released with local superintendents and directors.

“I think our community appreciates that our schools are acting as one, and that there’s a lot of thought that goes into any decisions and the way we move forward — it’s not just a knee-jerk reaction,” he said. “It’s a lot of time that we all sit around and we go through the guidelines, we consult with our Public Health Department, we consult with our insurance, we consult with parents, we consult with our unions, and then we move forward together in a manner that we truly believe is the safest for everyone involved.”

On priorities that stand out to him as he envisions a potential next term, Lay highlighted his office’s safety coordinator, a position he said was originally established to address school shootings, but has in recent years shifted focus toward fire preparedness in schools, the pandemic, and snow storms.

Other priorities, he said, include providing financial assistance to local districts and charter schools as they experience declining enrollment, working with some schools to establish improved food programs, and maintaining guidance for schools as the pandemic continues. Lay said he has also hired a “tech director,” with the aim of providing technology leadership so that districts and local schools don’t each have to figure out separate approaches to the topic.

Lay stated his favorite thing about his job is “visiting our schools.”

“When kids came back during the pandemic, we were able to open schools back up, just to see the smiles on their faces — even behind masks, you can see their eyes were lit up,” he said. “That is always the best part, just seeing learning going on in classrooms.”

He added that he does as many site visits as possible, whether to county programs, districts, or charter schools, and estimated that he had done 25 visits so far this year.

“And I love talking to parents, and I’m always open for ideas that they’ve got going,” he said. “(I’m) always willing to listen. I just always ask that I listen, they listen back — it’s always a two-way street.”

Asked about the decision to run for reelection to this position, Lay said, “I’m lucky I love my job. I love the people I work with. I’m very invested in this community,” adding that he is a fifth-generation Nevada County resident and his children make a sixth generation.

“Nevada County is a very special place and I’m thrilled to serve on behalf of the students and educational teams in this county,” he said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com