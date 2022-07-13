Nevada County Superintendent of Schools offers Child & Babysitting Safety Certification
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office is offering its 2022 Child & Babysitting Safety Certification Class on July 19 and July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Course highlights include: Babysitting as a Business, Safety and Injury Prevention, Basic Caregiver Skills, First Aid and “Hands Only C.P.R.”
The class is for youth ages 12 to 18, the release states. There is a limit of 12 students per class, however, additional classes may be added as needed, according to the release.
The cost of the class is $35 and includes a workbook and certification card, the release states. The class must be prepaid, the release states.
The class takes place at Earle Jamieson Educational Options, 112 Nevada City Highway in Nevada City in Classroom #2.
Register online for the class at http://nevco.org/super-sitter/ or at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office at 380 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.
For questions, contact Sharyn Turner, MA, RN at sturner@nevco.org.
Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
