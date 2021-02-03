Nevada County Sunrise to hold conference, Shop Locally campaign
Nevada County Sunrise, a local hub of the nationwide youth environmentalist group Sunrise Movement, will be hosting a Youth Recruitment Conference Feb. 26-28 and a Shop Locally campaign in March.
Nevada County Sunrise Co-coordinator and Ghidotti Early College High School junior Etta Stewart said, “The idea behind this conference was to connect the high schoolers in Nevada County with the programs that are catered toward those high schoolers.”
The conference, which will be held over Zoom, is described on promotional materials as aiming to “challenge and focus the passion of Nevada County high schoolers.”
It will include presentations and Q&A sessions with a variety of local organizations, not only within the activism and sustainability spaces like the Sunrise Movement, but also focusing on skills-based groups in areas including robotics and metal work, athletics, and arts and media.
These groups will each be assigned a time slot to “make their pitch to Nevada County high schoolers” during the three-day conference, according to Stewart.
“People can jump on at any time … for the specific time slots of the people who are interesting to them,” said Stewart. She said additional information on accessing the conference will be shared soon through the Nevada County Sunrise website and social media channels.
Describing the primary aim of Nevada County Sunrise as “working for a livable future,” Stewart said the group will be organizing a Shop Locally campaign to be held in March.
“We are a program dedicated to stopping climate change and also creating green high-wage jobs for Americans, so to us, it’s really important to invest in local infrastructure and local businesses,” she explained.
The group had originally intended to hold this campaign during the winter holiday months, but scheduling at that time proved to be a challenge, so they are currently connecting with local businesses to coordinate participation.
In order to encourage people to shop locally, Nevada County Sunrise plans to operate either a raffle or bingo-card style contest, with entry based on making a purchase at a participating business.
Stewart said prizes will likely be items such as reusable water bottles or clothing displaying the group’s name, which she hopes will also further promote awareness of them within the community.
“We’ll be doing a lot of social media advertising and advertising in our schools about these businesses,” said Stewart on the benefit of this campaign for participating businesses. “The idea is just to get people to spend their money locally.”
Nevada County Sunrise, a hub of the nationwide Sunrise Movement, began with just a few students in September 2019, according to Stewart.
She said participation in their group dropped last year as the pandemic set in, but is rising again. The hub currently consists of around a dozen western Nevada County youth, headed by three co-coordinators, including Stewart as outreach lead.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
Nevada County hub:
http://www.nevadacountysunrise.org
Sunrise Movement:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Sunrise to hold conference, Shop Locally campaign
Nevada County Sunrise, a local hub of the nationwide youth environmentalist group Sunrise Movement, will be hosting a Youth Recruitment Conference Feb. 26-28 and a Shop Locally campaign in March.