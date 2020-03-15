Nevada County STEAM Expo 2020 postponed

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools has announced they will postpone the STEAM Expo 2020, until next year, 2021. This decision was made based on several factors, including a reduction in the number of student submissions to the STEAM Expo; exhibitors pulling out from participation in the STEAM Expo; the potential impact that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) may have on the community; new information from the Nevada County Public Health Department, as well as the California Department of Health and the California Department of Education regarding holding major events where large crowds gather.

The STEAM event is considered a “large gathering” (approximately 2,000 visitors have attended in the past) and it has been recommended to limit social contact, especially if large numbers of people will be within arm’s length of each other. An additional concern is the many hands-on and interactive exhibits that may pose a sanitation challenge.

Organizers are currently discussing the options on how to support the efforts of students who registered to submit their projects so they can be judged. Schools will be contacted as soon as there is a plan in place. The main goal of the postponement is to protect students, families and everyone in the community. For additional information on the COVID-19, go to:

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2924/Coronavirus.