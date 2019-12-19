Nevada County Sock drive benefits NAMI

Members of Girl Scout Troop 2009 gathered 635 pairs of socks at the week-long drive they organized at Seven Hills School. The sock drive was part of the project for earning their Bronze Award as Junior Girl Scouts. The girls, in conjunction with the local chapter of the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), organized the socks and assembled gift bags that were distributed to those with mental illness in Nevada County. Pictured, from left, are Brigitte Rogers, Audrey Reneau, Olivia Williams, Tabby Gillespie and Ravenna Patterson.

NAMI is an advocacy group founded by family members of people diagnosed with mental illness. The nonprofit identifies its mission as being “dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”