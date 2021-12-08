Nevada County, Sierra Roots to open overflow emergency shelters Thursday evening to Saturday morning

From a press release:

The National Weather Service predicts significantly cold and wet weather starting Thursday night through Saturday morning. Considering the weather prediction, Sierra Roots and Nevada County are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for Thursday and Friday nights with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Considering COVID-19 sheltering protocols, and in conjunction with Public Health Department directives, Sierra Roots volunteers and staff will focus on providing safe and socially distanced sheltering during the weather event. Using the congregate model at a greatly reduced capacity will permit greater social distancing of 6 feet or more. Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow county rules related to limiting the potential of spreading COVID-19 amongst shelter guests, including wearing a mask at all times. Sheltering capacity will be limited to 15 people to accommodate social distancing and modified programming. Sierra Roots staff will be screening for the most vulnerable homeless residents in an effort to help those in greatest need. This will, unfortunately, present the real possibility of having to turn people away from the shelter when the capacity of the facility has been reached.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Nevada City Veteran’s Hall, 415 N. Pine St., every night and will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning. This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.





LOCATION

Nevada City: Veteran’s Hall (lower level): 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Shelter Activation Protocol:

Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and National Weather Service’s low temperature prediction for the city of Nevada City is forecast to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of four hours or more overnight; or

National Weather Service low temperature prediction for the city of Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of four hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or

Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and National Weather Service, a winter storm warning has been issued for western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet.

Any other extreme weather event or condition identified by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services in consultation with Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency and city staff.

Source: Nevada County