Nevada County, Sierra roots open shelter tonight, Tuesday

Sierra Roots and Nevada County officials are opening a cold weather shelter tonight and Tuesday night due to “significantly cold and wet weather,” as predicted by the National Weather Service, according to a press release.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. today and Tuesday in Nevada City at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room (980 Helling Way) and will accept guests until 8 p.m., the release states. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning.

“This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services,” the release said.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services.

Shelter Location and Assistance

The Cold Weather Shelter is located at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room at 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, 95959.

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team. Call: (530) 470-2686