Nevada County, Sierra Roots open overflow emergency shelter tonight

From a press release:

The National Weather Service predicts significantly cold and wet weather tonight with snow on the ground.

Considering the weather prediction, Sierra Roots and Nevada County are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight, Tuesday, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Sierra Roots volunteers and staff will focus on providing safe and socially distanced sheltering during the weather event, in alignment with Public Heath COVID protocols and with the gracious assistance of the Nevada County Library led by Librarian Nick Wilczek and team. Utilizing the congregate model at a reduced capacity will permit greater social distancing of 6 feet or more. Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow COVID protocols to limit the potential spread amongst shelter guests, including wearing a mask at all times.

Sheltering capacity will be limited to 15 people to accommodate social distancing and modified programming. Sierra Roots staff will be screening for the most vulnerable homeless residents to help those in greatest need. Unfortunately, this will present the possibility of having to turn folks away from the shelter when the facility’s capacity has been reached.





The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library and will close at 7:30 a.m. the following day. This is a communitywide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services.

Location

Madelyn Helling Library 980 Helling Way, Nevada City

Homeless residents can gain further assistance by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Source: Nevada County