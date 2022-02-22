Nevada County, Sierra Roots open emergency shelter tonight, Wednesday night due to weather

From a release:

The National Weather Service predicts significantly cold weather and possible low snow starting today through Thursday morning. Considering the weather prediction, Sierra Roots and the County of Nevada are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight and Wednesday night with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Sierra Roots volunteers and staff will focus on providing safe and socially distanced sheltering during the weather event, in alignment with Public Heath COVID protocol. Utilizing the congregate model at a reduced capacity will permit greater social distancing of 6 feet or more. Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow COVID protocols to limit the potential spread amongst shelter guests, including wearing a mask at all times. Sheltering capacity will be greatly limited to accommodate social distancing and modified programming.

Sierra Roots staff will be screening for the most vulnerable homeless residents to help those in greatest need. Unfortunately, this will present the possibility of having to turn folks away from the shelter when the facility’s capacity has been reached.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Nevada City Veterans Hall and will accept guests until 8 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning.





This is a communitywide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services.

Location:

Nevada City — Veterans Hall (lower level) 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City CA 95959

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, health care, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team. Call: (530) 470-2686 Email: home@co.nevada.ca.us

Shelter Activation Protocol:

1. Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service’s LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is forecast to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight; or

2. National Weather Service LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or

3. Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet.

4. Any other extreme weather event or condition identified by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services in consultation with Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency and City staff.

Source: Nevada County