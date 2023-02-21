Nevada County and Sierra Roots are opening a "cold weather shelter" tonight through Friday morning due to the forecasted cold weather and low snow, a press release from the county stated.
The shelter will be open at 4:30 each night and will accept "guests" until 8 p.m., the release stated. The shelter closes at 7:30 each morning.
The shelter is located at the Veterans Hall (lower level) at 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City.
"This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services," the release stated.
With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team will provide case management services to attendees, according to the release. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation to and from the shelter and the Nevada County Veteran Services Office will connect homeless veterans to available services, the release states.
"Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist," the release states.