A wanted man was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants Saturday morning May 6, after evading deputies in two pursuits the week before. Nevada County Sheriff deputies arrested Adam Angelico, age 46 of Grass Valley, at his home in the 19000 block of You Bet Road at approximately 7:00 a.m. on three arrest warrants from Yuba County.

On April 28, just after 10:00 a.m., a NCSO patrol deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 black Infinity G35 coupe with expired registration on Hwy 49 northbound at La Barr Meadows Road. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed, exiting the highway onto West Empire St. During the pursuit, the Infinity crossed over double yellow traffic lines to pass two vehicles and failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies then terminated the pursuit for community safety.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office