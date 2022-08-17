Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: Vehicle discovered down embankment; couple found deceased

From the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department advising a male subject called 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. The phone connection with the caller dropped prior to obtaining further information or transferring to Nevada County.

The California Highway Patrol responded as well as units from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Once units arrived on scene, the male subject that dialed 911 was able to point out a vehicle down the embankment. The vehicle was not visible from the highway. Once first responders made their way down to the vehicle, they observed a male and female outside of the vehicle. Both parties were deceased.

The California Highway Patrol identified the male as 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala. Sheriff’s officials said the female was confirmed to be 29-year-old Janette Pantoja.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a vehicle accident investigation.

Original release:

The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072). Investigators from both agencies have been searching through cellular data looking for leads of their possible whereabouts. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to search the areas surrounding the last known phone pings including any residences that were associated in rural Nevada County.

Both agencies have received several citizen tips and have followed up on each of them, but unfortunately, those tips have not produced new leads. The Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together