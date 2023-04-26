Grass Valley — Nevada County Sheriff Patrol Deputies made two arrests overnight following an investigation into stolen mail from a Lime Kiln Road residence that occurred on 4/14/2023. The victim reported the fraud on 4/25/23 at approximately 3:30 pm after discovering that a new Home Depot credit card issued to the victim reflected multiple fraudulent purchases. The victim was able to provide copies of the transactions along with possible suspect information leading to a probationer’s residence in the 17000 block of Patricia Way in Alta Sierra.
Deputies responded to the Patricia Way residence at approximately 1:00 am this morning to conduct a probation search at the home of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Shayla Rogers and 34-year-old Michael Price. During the search, deputies located and recovered over $2,500 worth of stolen property matching the fraudulent transactions on the victim’s stolen Home Depot card.