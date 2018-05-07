Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: ‘The ladies’ wouldn’t give man his dog back

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue reported his friend missing since Friday. A be-on-the-lookout was issued and a missing persons report was taken.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported someone behind the caller in a drive thru, bumping the caller with a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of hit and run.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman yelling at him for trying to help her dog.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported her daughter's friend just got "flashed." The caller said the person was male and drove away. Officers were unable to locate the man.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to start a fight with the caller. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man asking for money and asking for pipes to smoke his hash in.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

1:55 a.m. — A caller from Robert Court reported a bear in a cul-de-sac going through trash cans, not being aggressive.

2:37 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported a loud party. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

6:14 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported "the ladies" were holding his dog against his will. The caller asked for an officer to stand by while he got his dog and chain saw back.

10:18 a.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet Road and Red Dog Road reported riding his motorcycle past some mining claims when a man came out and began waving a pistol.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported two men pulled into a parking lot and stumbled out of a vehicle. The people got a ride home.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a road rage incident.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported drunk people yelling at car driving by and cursing loudly at the cars. A person was arrested on charges of obstructing or resisting a police officer, public intoxication and fighting in a public place.

7:29 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Dog Bar Road and Oak Meadows Road said a neighbor had been shooting for an hour and was disturbing the peace. The caller believed the shooting was unsafe and that suspect may be a felon. It was quiet when officers arrived.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a light on at a nearby school and there wasn't supposed to be. The caller was concerned because of the history of squatters.

Nevada city Police Department

Friday

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a shoplifter, still in the store. The person was then trying to give back the stuff she stole. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic substance, petty theft and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:38 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Saturday

12:35 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Searls Avenue reported a truck on the side of the road near a school for the previous month. The caller said someone may be living in it and had seen someone lying down in it.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a dog had been barking for over 90 minutes.

Sunday

1:50 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

11:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Searls Avenue and Walrath Avenue reported a vehicle parked for two months. The caller said the owner was sleeping the vehicle, hanging out with students after school and taking water from an apartment complex.

Monday

5:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Clay Street reported a woman screaming for the past five minutes.

— Ross Maak