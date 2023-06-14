Smartsville, CA – On June 9, at approximately 8:00 a.m. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, along with the Nevada County Code Enforcement Department, California Fish and Wildlife, and Army National Guard, executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis grow in the 12000 block of Black Road in the Nevada County side of rural Smartsville. A 35- year-old Smartsville man, identified as Boaz Attias, was located at the scene of the grow, and arrested for illegal cultivation of cannabis and various fish and game violations pertaining to contamination of a water source.
342 marijuana plants and 17lbs of processed and packaged marijuana were eradicated at the Black Road property according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.