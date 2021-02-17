Nevada County Sheriff’s Office releases video of fatal Alta Sierra shooting

The Union is currently reviewing the video released by the Sheriff’s Office, and will remove any portions deemed too graphic. The link to the full video provided by the Sheriff’s Office is below.

In the interest of providing our community with as much information as possible, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon ordered the release of a Critical Incident Video detailing a tragic incident that occurred on February 4, 2021, in the community of Alta Sierra.

The video contains 9-1-1 calls, radio traffic between dispatchers and deputies, and multiple in-car dashboard cameras.

The incident began with 9-1-1 call from a concerned resident after she saw a mother and two young children walking on Alta Sierra Drive. Multiple deputies responded and located 33-year-old Ariella Crawford and her children. She immediately became upset and produced a knife. As the video and audio illustrates, efforts to de-escalate the situation were not successful. Ultimately, she charged at a deputy while holding the knife and a second deputy discharged his service weapon. Ms. Crawford died at the hospital of her injuries.

When we have a critical incident, the goal of the Sheriff’s Office is to be open and transparent. The investigation, led by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office at the request of Sheriff Moon, is still underway.

This Critical Incident Video can be found on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel at: https://youtu.be/oq08nS8syUk