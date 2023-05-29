On Friday May 26, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office arrested 84-year-old George Matson of Grass Valley, a registered sex offender, for a new offense of annoying/molesting a minor, and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.
Earlier in the day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who approached two 9-year-old juveniles on May 24 at about 6:00 pm at the Bear River Little League baseball field on the Cottage Hill School grounds, in the 22000 block of Kingston Lane in Grass Valley. After the man approached the juveniles, he allegedly bent down and tickled one of the children near their hip. Then the man, later identified as Matson, reportedly walked away without any further incident.