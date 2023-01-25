Auburn — Nevada County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a disturbance involving a firearm that occurred at the Chevron on Combie Road last night at approximately 11 p.m., according to a press release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
A store employee called 911 to report seeing three men in the parking lot covering their faces with bandanas and approaching the store with at least one of the subjects brandishing a gun, the release stated. The employee was able to lock the doors and stop the men from entering, according to the release.