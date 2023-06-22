Three Nevada City residents were arrested on Tuesday June 20, 2023, following the execution of several search warrants stemming from a joint child pornography investigation by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, and the Sacramento Area Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program.

Beginning at approximately 7:00 am and lasting until approximately 4:00 pm on 6/20/2023, search warrants were executed at the following locations in Nevada County, resulting in a total of three felony arrests for possession and/or distribution of child pornography.