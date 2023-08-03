In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2023, a female subject, identified as 26-year-old Shaylin Hanlon of Grass Valley, was arrested for auto theft, drug paraphernalia, and for resisting arrest.

Two Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies were on patrol together east of Idaho Maryland Rd at Brunswick Rd when the driver of a gray Mazda 3 traveled past them with a broken taillight, which is a safety violation. The deputies conducted a traffic stop at Brunswick Rd and Old Tunnel Rd and the driver parked in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Tunnel Rd.