Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies find, arrest shooting suspect

Douglas MacDuff was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Werner.

For months, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for MacDuff for allegedly shooting another individual. The altercation occurred at the 27000 block of Sweetland Road off Highway 49 on the North San Juan Ridge.

Deputies were in North San Juan “on an unrelated matter,” Werner said, when they saw MacDuff at a dirt lot on a motorcycle across from The Brass Rail tavern.

“He did try to take off on his motorcycle, but that didn’t work,” said Werner.

Following a short pursuit, MacDuff was arrested for resisting arrest and had three warrants out for him, according to an officer from the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $170,000.

