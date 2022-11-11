Nevada County Sheriff’s department searching for missing teen

A multi-agency effort to located a missing Nevada County teenager is underway.

Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. leaving a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

She was last seen wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, according to the post. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and has red hair.

Photo courtesy Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.



The sherrif’s office encourages anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch center at 530-265-7880.

According to a Facebook post Friday morning, mutual aid search crews from Cal ESAR, BAMRU, Butte County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Calabaras County, CARDA – California Rescue Dog Association, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, CONTRA COSTA SHERIFF-OFFICIAL PAGE, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue and CalOES were in the Nevada County searching for Trinity Friday.