Nevada County sheriff: Suspect said he forgot about having drugs on him

A Grass Valley man who told an officer he'd forgotten about the suspected drugs in his pocket remained in jail Tuesday under $46,000 in bond, authorities said.

Gustavo Carrillo Calderon, 26, is charged with possession of a narcotic controlled substance, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation, jail reports state.

A deputy stopped Calderon's vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Allison Ranch Road and Grandpa's Place because he had a large object hanging from his rear view mirror — a traffic violation, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

The deputy spoke with Calderon, the vehicle's driver, and discovered he was on probation by the Department of Motor Vehicles. He then asked to search Calderon and the car, which Calderon allowed, the sheriff added.

The deputy found a bag of suspected marijuana in one of Calderon's pockets and a bag with methamphetamine in the other, Royal said.

"His comment was, 'Well, I forgot that was in my pants,'" Royal said.

The deputy then searched Calderon's car, finding suspected cocaine under the floorboard. Seven bags containing cocaine were discovered in a drinking container with a false compartment, the sheriff said.

"Had an open bottle of vodka also," Royal said.

