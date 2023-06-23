Grass Valley, CA – The Nevada County Sheriff Office is pleased to announce that through the generosity of our partners at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), we will be accepting delivery of a Sno-Cat donated by PGE on June 29, 2023.
PG&E will be transporting the Sno-Cat to the county fleet facility located at 12530 La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley, where the Sheriff’s Office will take possession of the equipment at approximately 8:30 am, 6/29/2023. This valuable addition to our fleet will serve an important role in snow rescues and other search and rescue missions requiring this specialized equipment. “PG&E is pleased to donate a Sno-Cat to support Search and Rescue in their critical life-saving missions,” said Joe Wilson, regional vice president for PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region. “The Sno-Cat can not only access tough terrain but can also operate when weather doesn’t allow helicopters to fly. This donation is just one of many ways we work closely with local emergency agencies to help keep our communities safe.”