Staff Writer
Evacuating in Nevada County was the topic of conversation with Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon who led the discussion at the Nevada County Community Forum held at Sierra College’s Grass Valley campus yesterday.
The discussion was hosted by Sierra College and the Community Foundation steering committee.
Moon described the Sheriff’s role during an evacuation to be weighty as it is her job to determine what is best for all areas of Nevada County and close off an area during an emergency if necessary.
“It doesn’t matter what jurisdiction you live in,” Moon said. “Law enforcement and fire agencies are going to show up and provide whatever they can… and we determine later whose jurisdiction it is.”
In addition to discussing the responsibilities of the Sheriff’s Office, Moon discussed how her Office interacts with other agencies and what decisions look like on the ground, with an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.
Moon described how teams work together with Nevada County from eleven counties throughout California.
A mutual aid agreement within the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) is part of the government code so that if resources are depleted, an ‘all call’ goes out for support, according to Moon.
“We do the same,” Moon said. “We show up for other agencies. We understand there’s never going to be enough staff when some of these emergencies happen.”
Information send-outs are also a crucial part of the planning process, according to Moon.
“In the past five years the amount of priority that we have placed on our Office for response to emergencies has increased incredibly,” Moon said.
Looking back to the McCourtney and Lobo Fires, there was some difficulty communicating and getting information out to the public, according to Moon.
McCourtney and Lobo Fires were two large, wind-driven wildfires that happened in the middle of the night in 2017 near the Fairground in Grass Valley.
“How can we do this better?” was the question in after action reports addressed, according to Moon.
All the partners at the County Office of Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office review and report on each emergency event, and as a result, today there is a Lieutenant assigned to a position to support the incident commanders who are on scene.
“Get the information out faster, be more consistent with the information, and get it out in several different ways,” Moon said. “We understand that not everybody [uses] the technology of a phone or internet.”
Living in a rural area also adds to the reasons for the layers of communication necessary.
“We have to partner with our media,” Moon said. “All of those folks being able to put out the same message… that is updated regularly based on the conditions of the scene.”
The goal is to provide information on where the fire is going, according to Moon.
To determine what other resources are needed in an emergency depends on several factors such as weather, the population of the area, the humidity, and the topography in the area, according to Moon.
“The first person to arrive on a scene is the incident commander,” Moon said. “They have to be able to make decisions…and are constantly trained.”
There are three evacuation orders that will be given in an evacuation made in unified command, meaning to “marry up” depending on the rank of who arrives on the scene.
“There’s only three orders. There’s an order for an evacuation which means you must leave. There’s a warning, which is to be ready,” Moon said. “And there’s a shelter in place… stay inside.”
“The key question asked is ‘How quickly can we get this fire contained?’” Moon said.
The crews are experts because they live in the community and know the terrain and the impact of an evacuation, according to Moon.
“We don’t just arbitrarily say, ‘We’re going to evacuate,’” Moon said. “The more times you evacuate, the more times people will say, ‘Why did I evacuate?’”
Best practices during an evacuation were discussed, and the primary advice was to stay calm and to leave according to your comfort level.
“We have the potential to get into a traffic accident,” Moon said. “And then really bottleneck the roadway down.”
The Sheriff recommended practicing the preparation with your family.
Pretend the emergency event is happening and pack a ‘Go Bag,’ drive a route, and plan to have a battery-operated radio with you to stay in communication if cell phone service goes out, according to Moon.
Be sure to keep gas tanks at least halfway full during Red Flag Days or fire season in general, park vehicles facing out, and consider leaving a garage door open in case the power goes out, were other parts of the personal evacuation plan.
“I would not leave my ten or eleven-year-old home alone during the fire season,” Moon said. “You’re not setting yourself up for success.”
The HiLo alarms were also played for the approximately 150 audience members which operate through Sheriff vehicles within neighborhoods.