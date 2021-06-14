Nevada County seniors received scholarships from statewide program

Three graduating Nevada County high school seniors were the lucky recipients of college scholarships, thanks to Tri Counties Bank, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North State. Emma Sheffo, Alyssa Downes and Evan Anderson-Flint were among the 83 students throughout California to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 each. More than $115,000 in scholarships was issued this May to students from 68 high schools in 27 counties.

“Our bank-wide scholarship program seeks to advance higher education for community-minded students who display a keen interest in public service, community engagement and business entrepreneurship,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “A key element of fulfilling the Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities.”

Scholarship funds in this program are sent directly to the student’s chosen accredited college, university or trade school to assist with educational expenses. Students can apply for the 2022 scholarship application cycle starting November 1, 2021 at https://www.tcbk.com/about/community/scholarship-assistance . For more information about the scholarship program, contact Miriam Leal at the Community Foundation of the North State at 530-244-1219.