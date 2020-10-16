Nevada County sees voting surge

According to local elections officials, more than 16,000 Nevada County voters have already returned their ballots, about 10 times the volume they would typically expect.

Almost 16,400 of the county’s more than 72,000 registered voters returned ballots as of Friday, with 8,326 from registered Democrats and 4,620 from registered Republicans. The remaining balance of ballots were from voters registered with no party preference or from another certified party.

Nevada County as of Sept. 23 had 28,040 registered Democrat voters; 23,482 registered Republican voters; 9,238 with no party preference; 5,945 declined to state; and the remainder registered with other parties.

“It’s quite exciting,” Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said. “The turnout really has been incredible.”

According to Adona, far from the influx being a challenge, she said the office is excited about the participation and prepared for the increased turnout.

“Fortunately, because we’re familiar with the system here in Nevada County, we’re set up to accommodate,” Adona said. “It really speaks to the efficacy of voting by mail.”

Elections officials are encouraging voters to mail in their ballots early to ensure there are no mailing issues.

“The more people turn their ballots in early, the more we are able to report out on election night, even though those numbers are unofficial,” Adona said.

People can register for the Nov. 3 general election or check their voter registration status at the state elections website — http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections — until Monday. Afterward, they’ll have to register as conditional voters.

Ballots can be dropped off immediately at the elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite. 210, Nevada City, or at drop box locations around the county. Additional drop box locations and in-person voting centers will begin operations Oct. 31. Most voting centers will open on Halloween and remain available until election day, except the North San Juan Community Center, which will only open the day of the election.

The county elections office, on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as a vote center.

This year, voters will also be able to track their ballots through the state’s Where’s My Ballot initiative, which gives voters updates via email, text, or call about the status of their ballot during each step of the process.

Voter guide information is mailed along with ballots, but can also be downloaded on the county elections office website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/elections.

People can sign up to be poll workers on the California Secretary of State website, or by calling the elections office at 530-265-1298.

The county will also be adding signs to help deter electioneering after fielding complaints from citizens who felt intimidated by rallies at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, where ballots can be cast, County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz said in a press release.

VOTE CENTERS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

• Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall: 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

• Sierra College Gymnasium: 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• Bear River High School Gymnasium: 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

• Gold Miners Inn ballroom: 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Eric Rood Administrative Center, Providence Mine Conference Room: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gymnasium: 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay: 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

Election day only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

• North San Juan Community Center: 29190 Highway 49, North San Juan

DROP BOXES

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

• Open 24 hours: Gold Miners Inn lobby, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends: Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave., Grass Valley

• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

• 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

• Open 24 hours: Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

• 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road, Auburn

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: Sweetland Garden Mercantile: 29435 Highway 49, North San Juan

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Open 24 hours: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

• 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Starting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

• Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

• Sierra College Gymnasium, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• Bear River High School Gymnasium, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

• Gold Miners Inn ballroom, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gym, 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay, 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

• North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49 North San Juan

All drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3, election day.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.