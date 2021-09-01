Nevada County seeks public input on art project
Nevada County Transit has announced a project that it hopes will highlight local art.
In celebration of its new branding — Gold Country Stage becoming Nevada County Connects, and Gold Country Lift changing to Nevada County Now — the county wants the people who live here to determine the art displayed on 11 buses.
The goal of the project is to raise awareness surrounding available transit by highlighting art that exemplifies the cultural diversity, love for the outdoors, and creativity of the community. The artwork created for this project reflects what draws the artist to Nevada County, said Robin VanValkenburgh, Transit Services division manager, in a press release.
For the art to truly reflect the community, community participation is key. To vote for a favorite design, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/busart.
Artists were encouraged to create a visual representation of their “version” of Nevada County in the form of a design. The deadline to submit artwork was May 14. The pieces then went through an extensive jury process for fit, style, and ultimately ranking. The seven pieces selected represent the results of the process.
The final piece of artwork selected by the community through public participation will be displayed as a vinyl bus wrap on 11 buses. The artist of this piece will be awarded $3,000.
Voting ends Sept. 30.
To learn more about current bus routes, schedules, and fares, visit http://www.nevadacountyconnects.com.
Source: Nevada County
