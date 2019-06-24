Nevada County search-and-rescue looks for Vacaville man swept down river

A Vacaville man swept down river over the weekend led Nevada County authorities to search the South Yuba River.

The 23-year-old man was with around three others about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Emerald Pools when he tried to swim across a stretch of the river. The current caught him, sweeping him away, Lt. Sean Scales said.

“We were unable to locate him yesterday,” Scales said Monday. “We’ve got resources in the area looking for that person right now.”

Fire officials initially began the search, with county search-and-rescue crews along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter searching Monday for the man, the lieutenant said.

Authorities have said snowmelt has made the South Yuba River extremely fast and cold. They advise people to avoid getting in the river until at least late July or early August.