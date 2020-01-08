Nevada County schools try to connect students to careers

As of late, Nevada County schools have been trying to connect students to their future jobs.

The Nevada Joint Union High School District recently rolled out Get Focused, Stay Focused, a program to help students orient themselves toward a stable, successful future.

With help from the state, the school district and Sierra College have also been investing in career technical education programs to help students prepare for a variety of well-paying vocational jobs. And Sierra College has been offering noncredit business courses.

Now the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office is introducing a new program — Career Pathway Partners — to help businesses, nonprofits and others provide students professional opportunities.

The program offers a database — to be used by teachers, administrators, business owners and others — to help students get internships, conduct workplace tours, job shadow or have retired professionals speak about their careers at a variety of western Nevada County schools.

The program is currently targeting local high school and Sierra College students, but Christina Giffin, career advisor liaison with the superintendent of schools office, hopes to expand the project to students in grades K-8, and to those in the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District.

“(We’re) focused on developing a robust information source for the students and schools in our community,” she said.

Career Pathway Partners has been driven largely by a youth board, composed of high school students from Bear River High, Nevada Union High, Bitney Prep High, Forest Charter schools and others.

One such student is Milan Limonciello, a senior at Bitney Prep. Limonciello said he was able to acquire an internship at Autometrix, which helped clarify his desire to study furniture design in college.

“I think internships are a really valuable part of finding what you want to do in life,” he said.

The student board has put together a strategic plan, internship handbook and helped launch a public relations campaign, and hopes to hold a recruitment breakfast soon, according to Giffin.

The career pathway database is meant to be a more organized way of connecting businesses and nonprofits to schools as employers can update information in real time, said Giffin.

Another benefit to the program, according to its supporters: students may be more likely to acquire jobs locally after graduating.

“There might be an opportunity here that (students) don’t know about,” said Limonciello.

