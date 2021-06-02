Nevada County schools to resume in-person classes 5 days a week for 2021-22 year

Dear students, parents, guardians, and community members: As the 2020-21 school year comes to a close, we are grateful for the patience, flexibility and perseverance that students, parents, and staff exhibited during these unprecedented times.

We understand the sacrifice so many of you had to make to work around ever-changing school schedules, Zoom meetings, distance learning (synchronous and asynchronous) and additional COVID-19 protocol.

As we look expectantly toward the 2021-22 school year, it is our intention to open in full capacity, five days per week for in-person, on-site learning.

We anticipate that there may be residual COVID-19 protocol required, under the direction of the Nevada County Public Health Office, but our hope is that we will return to some normalcy following the summer break. We will update you as more information becomes available,but in the meantime wish you a safe and healthy summer.

Sincerely,





Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

Brett W. McFadden, Nevada Joint Union High School District

Melissa Conley, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District

Rusty Clark, Pleasant Ridge Union School District

Erica Crane, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Melissa Madigan, Twin Ridges Elementary School District

Jennifer Dearduff, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter

Andy Parsons, Union Hill School District

Michael Martin, Yuba River Charter

Jonathan Molnar, Bitney Prep High School

Katie Kohler, Chicago Park Elementary School

Carolyn Cramer, Clear Creek Elementary School

Peter Sagebiel, Forest Charter School

Andrew Withers, Grass Valley School District

Monica Daugherty, Nevada City School District

Holly Pettitt, Nevada City School of the Arts