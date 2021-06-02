Nevada County schools to resume in-person classes 5 days a week for 2021-22 year
Dear students, parents, guardians, and community members: As the 2020-21 school year comes to a close, we are grateful for the patience, flexibility and perseverance that students, parents, and staff exhibited during these unprecedented times.
We understand the sacrifice so many of you had to make to work around ever-changing school schedules, Zoom meetings, distance learning (synchronous and asynchronous) and additional COVID-19 protocol.
As we look expectantly toward the 2021-22 school year, it is our intention to open in full capacity, five days per week for in-person, on-site learning.
We anticipate that there may be residual COVID-19 protocol required, under the direction of the Nevada County Public Health Office, but our hope is that we will return to some normalcy following the summer break. We will update you as more information becomes available,but in the meantime wish you a safe and healthy summer.
Sincerely,
Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Brett W. McFadden, Nevada Joint Union High School District
Melissa Conley, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District
Rusty Clark, Pleasant Ridge Union School District
Erica Crane, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Melissa Madigan, Twin Ridges Elementary School District
Jennifer Dearduff, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter
Andy Parsons, Union Hill School District
Michael Martin, Yuba River Charter
Jonathan Molnar, Bitney Prep High School
Katie Kohler, Chicago Park Elementary School
Carolyn Cramer, Clear Creek Elementary School
Peter Sagebiel, Forest Charter School
Andrew Withers, Grass Valley School District
Monica Daugherty, Nevada City School District
Holly Pettitt, Nevada City School of the Arts
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County schools to resume in-person classes 5 days a week for 2021-22 year
Dear students, parents, guardians, and community members: As the 2020-21 school year comes to a close, we are grateful for the patience, flexibility and perseverance that students, parents, and staff exhibited during these unprecedented times.