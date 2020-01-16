Nevada County schools closing due to snow

UPDATED AT 12:31 P.M.

Due to the already adjusted schedule for finals testing, Nevada Joint Union High School District will be closing at the expected time of 12:50 p.m. today, according to district superintendent Brett McFadden.

INITIALLY POSTED

Nevada City School District, Twin Ridges School District, Nevada City School of The Arts, Twin Ridges Home Study, Sierra College and Bitney College Prep are all closing due to inclement weather, according to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

Grass Valley School District will also be closing at 1:15 p.m., wrote Lay.

Administrators at Union Hill School District are encouraging parents to pick their children up early from school, but the buses are scheduled to run as normal, according to an email from Union Hill School District Superintendent Dave Curry.