UPDATE 8:10 a.m.:
All Nevada County facilities are closed Friday due to weather, Taylor Wolfe, public information officer with Nevada County, wrote in an email to The Union.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Nevada County facilities are closed Friday due to weather, Taylor Wolfe, public information officer with Nevada County, wrote in an email to The Union.
"Due to the snowy winter weather this morning, all Nevada County facilities are closed. County Roads, Wastewater and Sheriff’s patrol services will continue as usual. County staff impacted by County building closures are working remotely where possible to continue providing services," the email said.
All Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now transit routes will also not be running today due to "the snow and unsafe conditions," according to the email.
Road closures
Banner Quaker Hill Road remains closed due to icy conditions and there is no estimated time of reopening, according to the email from the county.
North Bloomfield at Mossy Oak is closed due to a broken power pole hit by a vehicle, the email said. PG&E has been notified but there is also no estimated time of reopening for that closure, according to the county.
Both Nevada City and Grass Valley school districts announced Friday that all schools and programs are closed and canceled due to snow, administrators wrote in an email to The Union.
Additionally, Interstate 80 remains closed to traffic due to zero visibility, according to Caltrans. Highway 20 is also closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street, Caltrans says.
Also on Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Penn Valley to Nevada Street.
On Highway 174, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
A few traffic collisions are impacting the roads in Nevada County as well Friday morning. Four or five vehicles reportedly spun out on Highway 49 near the Dorsey Drive on-ramp, CHP incident logs report.
CHP logs are also reporting multiple vehicles, including a big rig, spun out and are blocking the lanes on Highway 49 near Idaho Maryland Road off-ramp.
Another vehicle reportedly rolled down the hill behind the Dollar General Store in Grass Valley and is possibly overturned, according to CHP logs.
Live scanner feed here: