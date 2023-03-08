Schools in Nevada County are closed again today (Wednesday, March 8) due to snow, officials said.

"Unfortunately All Grass Valley Schools and District Programs will be CLOSED today Wednesday, March 8th due to the snow, road conditions, and the inability to operate our bussing and food service programs," Andrew Withers, Superintendent with the Grass Valley School District, wrote in an email. "We apologize for this inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and understanding."