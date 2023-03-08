Schools in Nevada County are closed again today (Wednesday, March 8) due to snow, officials said.
"Unfortunately All Grass Valley Schools and District Programs will be CLOSED today Wednesday, March 8th due to the snow, road conditions, and the inability to operate our bussing and food service programs," Andrew Withers, Superintendent with the Grass Valley School District, wrote in an email. "We apologize for this inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and understanding."
Jennifer Vierra, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Nevada City School District, also announced the school closure in an email.
"Due to the snow and road conditions, food service and safety, today will be a snow day for the Nevada City School District," Vierra wrote.
Waste Management wrote in an email to The Union that trucks were out today attempting to provide service, however, drivers reported many areas were 'unserviceable,' according to the email. Three trucks became stuck in or near downtown Grass Valley due to lack of traction, the email said.
"Plan is to continue servicing where we can," Shavati Karki-Pearl, Public Sector Manager, wrote in the email.
Chain controls
On Highway 20, chains are required all vehicles expected four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Penn Valley to Nevada Street in Nevada City. Highway 20 is closed from Nevada Street to the Junction of I-80 due to snow.
On Highway 174, chains are required all vehicles expected four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax in Placer County to the Junction of Highway 20 in Grass Valley.
Highway 49 is closed from 3.5 miles north of the Nevada and Yuba county lines at Marysville Road to Sattley in Sierra County due to snow.
On Interstate 80, chains are required all vehicles expected four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Applegate to the Nevada state line. I-80 is closed to single drive axle tractor-semitrailers towing double trailers from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to traction concerns.