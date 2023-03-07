Nevada City and Grass Valley school districts will have a late start today, administrative officials said.
School will start at 10:30 a.m. for Seven Hills School and Deer Creek School, administrators said.
For GVSD, school will start an hour later than usual.
"All Grass Valley schools and district programs are open today however all sites and programs are reverting to a late start due to the snow and road conditions," Andrew Withers, Superintendent with the Grass Valley School District, wrote in an email. "Morning before school services will not be open today."
Bus routes are also impacted for GVSD, Withers wrote. Impacted routes and stops are listed below:
Live scanner feed here: