Nevada County says South Yuba River is safe

Tests performed on water samples from the South Yuba River show the river is safe for recreational use, Nevada County officials said.

The county’s Environmental Health Department on Tuesday lifted the no swim advisory after tests showed E. coli levels — previously found at dangerous levels near the Highway 49 bridge — had significantly dropped.

“Tests for toxic metals for mercury, lead, copper, arsenic and aluminum also showed safe levels for recreation,” a release states.

County officials on Wednesday said they identified a property in the 13000 block of Kilham Mine Road as the potential source of the contamination. Additionally, officials found several code violations on the land.

The owner has complied with officials, the release states.

“During our flyovers with (California Highway Patrol) there was a clear delineation in the water at the start of the plume, which led us to investigate the property,” the county said in an email.

County officials urge anyone affected by the water since Friday to contact a doctor if they’re vomiting or have diarrhea.